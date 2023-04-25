Jailed strongman’s whereabouts unknown amid Sudan chaos

CAIRO (AP) — An attack on the prison holding deposed Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir has raised questions about his whereabouts as the country’s two top generals battle for power. The military says he is being held in a secure location, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces allege that the military “forcibly evacuated” the facility, part of a plan to restore al-Bashir to power. Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades despite wars and sanctions, was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide during the conflict in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the 2000s.

By SAMY MAGDY The Associated Press

