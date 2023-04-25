Montana House cancels after rally for transgender lawmaker

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana legislators canceled a floor session in the Statehouse on Tuesday, a day after protesters were arrested while demanding that transgender lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr be allowed to speak. Lawmakers and protesters have been in a standoff over whether Montana Republicans will let a transgender Democrat participate on the House floor. Protests and arrests on Monday galvanized both those demanding Zephyr be allowed to speak and others demanding she apologize for what they called an unacceptable attack on civil discourse. The conflict will likely take on expanded significance in the nationwide debate over the role of protest in democracy.

By AMY BETH HANSON and SAM METZ Associated Press

