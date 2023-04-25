WHO fires doctor after findings of sexual misconduct

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it has fired one of its doctors who faced allegations, first reported by The Associated Press, that he had repeatedly engaged in sexual misconduct. The U.N. health agency had come under pressure from the United States over the claims against the doctor, Fijian national Temo Waqanivalu. In January, the AP reported that Waqanivalu had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Berlin conference in October and was flagged to senior WHO directors years ago for allegedly harassing another staffer.

