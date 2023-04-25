Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate what could top more than $600,000 after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war. Club chairman Ian Hewitt says letting Russians and Belarusians compete at Wimbledon after banning them a year ago was probably the most difficult decision of his tenure. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

