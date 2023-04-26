5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit in February. The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as three others have been charged with failure to report the incident. Brownsburg police say the teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up. Police say the child vomited and an aide gave the child a spoon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.