Alabama judge: No bond for suspects in Sweet 16 shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday denied bond for five suspect charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four people in Alabama. A judge on Wednesday denied bond for five suspect charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four people in Alabama, according to court records and state investigators. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old from Tuskegee, is awaiting a hearing, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The six are each charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection with the April 15 shooting in Dadeville that killed four people and injured 32 others.

