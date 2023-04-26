DeSantis-backed New College board scraps 5 professors tenure

The New College of Florida trustees, newly dominated by conservatives appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has voted to deny tenure to five professors. The trustees overrode complaints Wednesday by faculty and students that the decision threatens academic freedom. The traditionally progressive public college in Sarasota has become the focus of a campaign by DeSantis to rid Florida higher education of what the Republican governor calls left-leaning “woke” indoctrination. The school’s interim president told trustees in a memo that he wanted tenure denied or delayed partly because of administrative and academic changes. The professors can apply for tenure again next year.

