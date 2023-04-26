Haiti police condemn vigilante killings amid gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police are pledging to crack down on unrelenting gang violence that has paralyzed swaths of Haiti’s capital, and are pleading with Haitians to end a string of grisly vigilante killings. Wednesday’s appeal came after an angry crowd on Monday killed at least 13 suspected gang members who police had arrested. Video and pictures shared on social media suggest that an even greater number since then have died after being stoned and set on fire. Police spokesman Garry Desrosiers said police are mobilized and that anti-gang operations will continue. Desrosiers told The Associated Press that “a lot” of victims were killed this week but declined to provide specifics.

