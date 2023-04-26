New Zealand plants tree to mark coronation of King Charles

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has planted a native totara tree in Parliament’s grounds to mark the upcoming coronation of Britain’s King Charles III. The ceremony Wednesday was an early start to a campaign to plant 100,000 native trees around New Zealand. The government has donated 1 million New Zealand dollars, or over $600,000, toward the effort. Hipkins said his office consulted with the British palace over the best way to mark the coronation. They chose tree planting because of Charles’ environmentalism. Totara trees have huge trunks and can grow up to 100 feet tall.

