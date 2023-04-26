Slain Japanese journalist’s camera surfaces after 15 years

BANGKOK (AP) — A video camera that had been missing for more than 15 years after it was dropped by a Japanese journalist who was fatally shot during a street protest in Myanmar has been handed over to his sister at a ceremony in Bangkok. Kenji Nagai was recording the demonstration in downtown Yangon in 2007 –- part of a peaceful anti-military uprising known as the Saffron Revolution -– when soldiers arrived, dispersing the crowd with gunfire. The 50-year-old journalist, who was working for a small Japanese video and photo agency, was hit and mortally wounded. He was one of about 10 people killed that day. The recovered camera still contained the videotape that Nagai was shooting.

