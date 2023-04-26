US adult cigarette smoking rate hits new all-time low

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. adults are smoking less. Cigarette smoking dropped to another new all-time low last year, with 1 in 9 adults saying they were current smokers. Meanwhile, e-cigarette use rose, to about 1 in 17 adults. That’s according to government survey data released Thursday. The findings are based on survey responses from more than 27,000 U.S. adults. In the mid-1960s, 42% of U.S. adults were smokers. The rate has been gradually dropping for decades. That’s thanks to cigarette taxes, tobacco product price hikes and smoking bans.

