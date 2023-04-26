US envoy to head to Brazil following up on high-level talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is heading to Brazil next week, following up on recent high-level meetings between the presidents and top diplomats of the two countries. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said late Wednesday that she will visit the capital, Brasilia, and then travel to Salvador, one of the oldest cities in the Americas and a center of Afro-Brazilian culture, from May 2-4. Thomas-Greenfield’s visit follows recent meetings of the presidents and top diplomats from Brazil and the United States. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has also reached out to China and Russia. He has urged Europe and the U.S. to start talking peace in Ukraine and offered to mediate.

