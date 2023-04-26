WVa governor to reveal 2024 plans; Is Manchin in crosshairs?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice once used a visit by then-President Donald Trump to West Virginia as the stage to announce his switch to the Republican Party. Now Justice is set for another big reveal that could have national implications. On his 72nd birthday, Justice has scheduled an announcement for Thursday evening at a posh resort that he owns. The event will likely end months of speculation about whether the two-term governor will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Manchin is one of three Democratic senators up for reelection in 2024. He has said he’ll decide his future political plans in December.

