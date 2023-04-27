Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 2:31 PM

Amazon stocks surge after Q1 revenue, profit wins

KIFI

By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported a slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS, but stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading. The Seattle-based company said it pulled in $127.36 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to the $116.4 billion it reported during the same period last year. Profits came out to $3.17 billion, or 31 cents per share. The company said its profitable cloud unit AWS grew by 16% during the first quarter, much slower than a year prior. But that also beat analyst expectations.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content