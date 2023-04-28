Arizona man charged with smuggling diamonds through Florida

MIAMI (AP) — An Arizona man has been charged in South Florida with illegally smuggling diamonds into the United States. Court records show that 41-year-old Guilherme Cipriani was arrested Wednesday in his home state. He made his first court appearance in Arizona, but his next court date is scheduled for May 24 in Miami. That’s where a federal grand jury indicted Cipriani in March on charges of smuggling diamonds into the U.S. and providing a false statement to a federal agency. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison. The indictment says Cipriani tried to smuggle 14 loose-cut diamonds and 53 rough-uncut diamonds into the U.S. through Miami International Airport in November.

