India urges Shanghai Cooperation group to fight terrorism

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has urged the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to work together to eliminate terrorism and ensure accountability for those who aid or fund such activities. India’s Defense Ministry says he told SCO defense ministers in New Delhi that any kind of terrorist act or support for it in any form is a major crime against humanity. The organization was founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It was later expanded to include India and Pakistan. India accuses longtime rival Pakistan of arming and training insurgent groups fighting for the independence of Indian-controlled Kashmir or its integration into Pakistan, a charge Islamabad denies.

