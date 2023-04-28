Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government’s antirust case against it. Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled Friday that the lawsuit alleging Google wields monopolistic power in the world of online advertising can proceed in its entirety. Her ruling is the second setback for Google at the federal court in Alexandria. Google had earlier tried to get the case consolidated with a similar lawsuit that’s been ongoing for several years in New York. But Brinkema ruled last month that the case can proceed in the Alexandria courthouse _ known as the “Rocket Docket” for its reputation of swiftly adjudicating disputes. The lawsuit alleges that Google holds a virtual monopoly in online advertising that works to the detriment of consumers.

