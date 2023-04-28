State lawmakers across US pass 1 abortion ban but 2 defeated

With measures to protect abortion access becoming law in two states, a ban in a third state and court action elsewhere, the status of abortion law in the U.S. remains unsettled. The issue has been a priority for state lawmakers and governors across the country. This week, North Dakota’s governor signed a new ban into law, the governors of Minnesota and Washington signed bills to protect access and lawmakers in Nebraska and South Carolina fell just short of passing bans. A court hearing in Utah could help determine whether a ban on abortion clinics there is allowed to take effect.

