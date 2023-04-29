Press box collapse at West Virginia softball game injures 9

WAYNE, W.Va. (AP) — A portion of a press box floor has collapsed at a middle school softball tournament in West Virginia. School officials say nine people were injured in the collapse Saturday. The Wayne County School District says five people were inside the press box when the floor gave way at Wayne High School. Several other people were underneath it. The district says six students and three adults were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known. The district says the cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.