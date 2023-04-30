9 injured by gunfire at South Carolina party now recovering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say masked gunmen fired without warning into a crowd at a late night teen party at a South Carolina park over the weekend and wounded nine people. Richland County deputies say all nine hit by gunfire Saturday are expected to live. A woman who was injured when she was run over by a fleeing car and another person who was cut on the hand are also expected to recover. Deputies say teenagers from several high schools had gathered at Meadowlake Park near Columbia. The afterhours “flash party” had been announced on social media. Authorities say dozens of shell casings from several different weapons have been collected.

