Authorities: Man who died in prison killed NJ woman in 1984

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say DNA evidence has proven that a man who died in prison several years ago was responsible for the 1984 murder of a 19-year-old New Jersey woman. The state attorney general and Mercer County prosecutor last week announced what they called “the conclusive identification” of Nathaniel Harvey as the person responsible for the sexual assault and murder of Donna Macho. She went missing in February 1984 and her skeletal remains were found in April 1995. Harvey died in prison in 2020 awaiting a third trial in a 1985 murder. His former attorney declined comment but cautioned that the evidence should be carefully scrutinized.

