Immunity rejected for officer after overturned conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has rejected a former police officer’s claim that he should be immune under self-defense laws from a new trial on murder charges. William “Ben” Darby’s 2021 murder conviction was overturned in March by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. The former Huntsville officer had asked for a hearing to determine whether Alabama’s “stand your ground” law should shield him from a second trial. Darby was on duty when he shot Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Parker was holding a gun to his own head after phoning 911 and saying he planned to kill himself.

