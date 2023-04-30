Man arrested after $3M worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Employees of a Maine restaurant got a surprise when they opened a large wooden crate that they thought was a shipment of mugs they had recently ordered. Police in Auburn say they instead found a plastic tote that contained what law enforcement suspect is 14 kilograms of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3 million. Police say the crate arrived from Arizona on Friday. It was addressed to someone who did not work at the restaurant. A man was arrested when he showed up to claim the crate. It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

