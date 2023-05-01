Missouri judge to rule on strict trans health care limits

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is expected to rule Monday on whether first-of-their-kind regulations on gender-affirming health care can take effect. Transgender Missourians and health care providers are suing to overthrow the Republican attorney general’s rule, which would restrict both adults’ and minors’ access to that health care. The plaintiffs want the judge to block the rule from taking effect as the legal challenge plays out in court. The attorney general’s office says the rule is needed to protect kids from experimental treatments, although the rule also applies to adults and puberty blockers and sex hormones have been prescribed for decades.

