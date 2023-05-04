Alabama inmate who escaped with jailer help enters plea deal

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate charged in the death of a senior jail official who helped him escape pleaded guilty Thursday to escape in exchange for having the murder case dismissed. Casey Cole White entered the plea agreement in Lauderdale County Court, avoiding a June trial on the felony murder charge. Authorities said White escaped from an Alabama jail in 2022 with the help of Vicky White, the assistant jail director. An 11-day manhunt for the pair ended in Indiana as authorities caught up with them. Casey White was recaptured. Authorities say Vicky White died by suicide.

