Denmark to boost military spending to upgrade facilities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s centrist government wants to spend 38 billion kroner ($5.6 billion) over the next decade to modernize military facilities, renovate shabby and dilapidated buildings, increase the number of soldiers and upgrade outdated computer systems. Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen called it “a very serious situation.” and He said Thursday that previous governments and senior defense officials haven’t prioritized spending money on such facilities. The official said that “all are responsible for the fact that we have ended up in this situation.”

