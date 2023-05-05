Vermont gun bill creating 72-hour waiting period passes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Legislature has passed a bill that requires a 72-hour waiting period for the purchase of guns, as well as other provisions aimed at reducing suicides and community violence. The Vermont House concurred with a Senate amendment on Friday. The legislation also creates a crime of negligent firearms storage. And it expands extreme risk protection orders so that a prosecutor, relative or household member may ask a court to prohibit a person from buying or possessing a dangerous weapon. A spokesman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he has significant concerns about the constitutionality of the waiting period provision.

