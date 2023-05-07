Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 20 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized off a beach in southern India on Sunday night, and more than 20 people including children died. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India that the boat was being hauled ashore and more bodies were expected to be recovered from inside the vessel. Four people in critical condition were in a hospital. The dead included children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school vacation. It’s not clear what caused the tourist boat to overturn in Tanur, a coastal town in Kerala state’s Malappuram district.

