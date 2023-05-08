Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S. lawfully. Republicans are looking to capitalize on the spotlight as immigration surges into the national news this week with the ending of COVID-19 restrictions that allowed border authorities to quickly return many migrants who crossed the border illegally. GOP lawmakers aim to vote on their Secure the Border Act on Thursday — the same day the emergency powers expire.

By COLLEEN LONG and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.