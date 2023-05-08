Goodyear plant in Mexico votes to throw out old-guard union

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Workers at a Goodyear tire plant in Mexico have voted to throw out an old-guard union that was accused of stealing a ballot box at a failed union election last month. The skullduggery at the plant in the north-central state of San Luis Potosi illustrated the uphill battle Mexican workers face in unseating old-guard unions that once kept wages low and enjoyed government protection. The Labor Department said Monday that employees voted 727 to 140 against renewing the labor contract held by a union affiliated with the Confederation of Mexican Workers. The vote opens the way for a new union organizing drive at the plant.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.