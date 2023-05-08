Israeli army hits Islamic Jihad sites in Gaza Strip, 3 dead

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli aircraft are conducting strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip, and the group says three senior commanders and members of their families have been killed. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a number of people were killed and injured. Witnesses said an explosion hit an apartment building in Gaza City and a house in Rafah. Airstrikes continued in the early hours, targeting militant training sites. The airstrikes come as tension boils between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. The tension is linked to increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been conducting near-daily raids to detain Palestinians suspected in planning or carrying out attacks on Israelis.

