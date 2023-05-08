North Dakota governor OKs law to ignore transgender pronouns
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press/Report for America
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill into law that allows public school teachers and government employees to ignore the pronouns their transgender students and colleagues use. It is effective immediately. The new law also requires teachers to tell a parent or legal guardian if the student identifies as transgender. And, it prohibits transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice without parental approval. Burgum has signed a series of bills this year rolling back the rights of LGBTQ+ citizens in North Dakota. The ACLU says they’re unlawful, discriminatory and could endanger young people who can’t be safe at home.