Opening statements begin for fatal NY limo crash trial

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — At a courthouse just miles away from the sight of a limousine crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, a jury heard opening statements in the trial that’ll determine whether the limo company’s operator is guilty. Nauman Hussain, operator of Prestige Limousine, is being accused of failing to maintain a stretch limo involved in one of the deadliest U.S. road wrecks of the past two decades. During opening statements Monday, special prosecutor Frederick Rench said Hussain intentionally failed to follow regulations for vehicle maintenance and had not replaced the brakes on the limo. Hussain’s lawyers contend he tried to maintain the limousine and relied on what he was told by state officials and the repair shop.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

