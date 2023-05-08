Wisconsin election officials want to revive ‘critical’ plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election officials in battleground Wisconsin hope to revive plans for a new division intended to work with the public and deal with an onslaught of records requests and complaints. The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee killed the plan last Tuesday along with more than 500 proposals from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, says the plan is critical to rebuilding confidence in elections. But lawmakers who could bring the plan back as a bill say they’d rather give money to local election officials as grants than fund more staff for the statewide agency.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.