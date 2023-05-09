Crump: Abuse victims set to sue Baltimore Archdiocese

BALTIMORE (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has announced plans to file a series of lawsuits on behalf of people he says suffered child sexual abuse at the hands of Catholic priests and other clergy in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The planned civil claims come after Maryland lawmakers recently eliminated the statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits amid heightened scrutiny of the archdiocese. That law is to take effect Oct. 1. A report last month by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office said more than 150 clergy in the archdiocese sexually abused over 600 children in past decades. A spokesperson for the archdiocese didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

