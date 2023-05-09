EU lawmakers warn of Hungary, Poland spyware abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers investigating the use of Pegasus spyware say they are deeply concerned about abuses in Hungary and Poland. They’re also lamenting the lack of government cooperation with their inquiry. The spyware developed by Israeli company NSO has been used around the world to break into the phones and computers of political figures, human rights activists, reporters and even Catholic clergy. Cybersleuths found traces of Pegasus or other spyware in Poland, Hungary, Spain and Greece. But after a year-long probe, members of the European Parliament say they failed to find any smoking gun. A lawmaker who helped lead the probe said Tuesday, “Do we have evidence? No, because none of the authorities are cooperating.”

