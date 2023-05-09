General who captured ‘Che’ Guevara buried without honors

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The Bolivian general who captured Argentine-Cuban guerrilla leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara has been buried. The ceremony Sunday for Prado _ considered a hero to some and a pariah to others _ was shunned by Bolivia’s leftist national government in a gesture that has angered his relatives. Retired Gen. Gary Prado Salmón died Saturday at 84 from renal complications. He had been declared a “national hero” in 1967, but also was accused in 2009 of involvement in a coup attempt against then-President Evo Morales. The Bolivian Army did not bury Pardo with any honors, though he did receive tributes from city and regional officials.

