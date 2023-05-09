Illinois trooper shot, motorist dead in exchange of gunfire

MT. VERNON, Ill. (AP) — Police say a state trooper was shot and wounded early Tuesday in southern Illinois during an exchange of gunfire that left the suspect dead. Illinois State Police say preliminary findings indicate troopers were responding to assist a motorist about 3 a.m. on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County when an altercation happened and the male suspect displayed a firearm. State police say the suspect and the troopers exchanged gunfire, leaving the suspect dead and a 16-year-veteran state trooper hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It happened near Mt. Vernon, about 80 miles southeast of St. Louis.

