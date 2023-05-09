India’s ruling Hindu nationalists challenged in state vote

NEW DELHI (AP) — People in the southern Indian state of Karnataka are voting in an election where surveys showed the opposition Congress party favored over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party. The votes for state legislature seats will be counted May 13. It may show voter sentiment ahead of national elections expected within a year. Karnataka is the only southern state where Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has ever won power. It’s challengers are anti-incumbency sentiment, inflation, corruption allegations and poor infrastructure development in the state. If Congress prevails, the credit will go to party scion Rahul Gandhi’s crucial campaigning in Karnataka.

