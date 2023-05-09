Lachlan Murdoch explains settlement, says no change at Fox
By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Lachlan Murdoch says Fox paid $787 million to settle a lawsuit on its reporting to avoid a divisive trial and lengthy appeals process. The Fox Corp. chief executive also says a Delaware judge “severely limited” Fox’s defenses against claims by Dominion Voting Systems, which he still believes in. Fox Corp. reported $50 million in losses last quarter, primarily because of the settlement. In a call with financial analysts, Murdoch said viewers and investors to expect no change in the network’s programming strategy. He didn’t mention the name of Tucker Carlson, Fox’s most popular host, fired two weeks ago for reasons the company hasn’t explained.