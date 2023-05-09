Pintscher to become Kansas City Symphony music director

Matthias Pintscher will become music director of the Kansas City Symphony for the 2024-25 season. He was offered the job just five days after conducting the orchestra for the first time. The symphony announced his five-year contract on Tuesday. The 52-year-old had not led the orchestra until arriving for rehearsals two days ahead of concerts from March 3-5. Pintscher also is a composer. He is committing 10 weeks per season to the orchestra, of which eight likely will be leading concerts. He will succeed Michael Stern, who ends a 19-year tenure with the 2023-24 season.

