Sheriff: Louisiana man shot child playing hide and seek

STARKS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested on aggravated assault and battery charges after shooting at children playing hide and seek outside his home. One bullet struck a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head. She was treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies called to the neighborhood in Starks learned that children were playing hide and seek in the area and some were hiding on the property of David Doyle. The sheriff’s office says Doyle told detectives he saw shadows outside and shot at people running away, unknowingly hitting the girl.

