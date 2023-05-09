Tory Lanez denied new trial in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has denied rapper Tory Lanez a new trial. Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion and wounding her. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected a defense motion for a new trial. The motion argued that evidence was allowed at trial that should not have been, including social media posts, hearsay and faulty DNA evidence. The judge disagreed, and he said that it would not have made a difference even if the evidence had been excluded. Lanez’s lawyers plan to appeal. He faces up to 22 years in prison at his forthcoming sentencing.

