Transgender youth sue over Montana gender-affirming care ban

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two transgender children, their families and allied health care providers are challenging a Montana law that would ben gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Missoula argues that the law set to be implemented Oct. 1 only affects transgender people and serves no purpose other than to intentionally burden a transgender person’s ability to seek necessary care. The lawsuit asks a judge to block enforcement of the new law, and argues that it violates parental rights and is unconstitutional. The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

