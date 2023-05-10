2nd Michigan school district bans backpacks after loaded gun found

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A second Michigan school district is banning backpacks, this time because an elementary school student was found with a loaded gun. Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Wednesday that backpacks are banned until further notice. Hours earlier, a third-grade student was found with a loaded gun at Stocking Elementary School. Flint Community Schools also banned backpacks beginning May 1, citing a nationwide “increase in threatening behavior and contraband, including weapons, being brought into schools at all levels.” Grand Rapids Public Schools said it’s the fourth time this year that a student has been found with a handgun, three of them in backpacks.

