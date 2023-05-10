Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is launching a new phase of his pressure campaign against House Republicans as he makes his case lawmakers should lift the nation’s borrowing authority without any strings attached. The Democratic president is fresh off a White House meeting with no serious breakthrough on the debt limit standoff. Biden will travel Wednesday to Valhalla, New York, to argue a measure passed by House GOP lawmakers that would lift the debt limit for about a year while curbing some federal spending would impose cuts for veterans care, educators and other domestic priorities. The area is represented by first-term Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose district Biden won in 2020.

