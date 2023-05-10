Mississippi ex-governor threatens to sue news site over welfare fraud comments

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has given notice that he will sue a news organization unless it apologizes for statements he said some of its employees made in connection to misspending of welfare money. An attorney for Bryant sent a certified letter Wednesday to Mississippi Today. A reporter for the online publication won a Pulitzer Prize this week for her coverage of the case. Bryant’s attorney said the news organization’s chief executive officer, Mary Margaret White, made a “false and defamatory” statement about Bryant at a media conference in February. An attorney for Mississippi Today said the publication is reviewing Bryant’s letter to reply as quickly as possible.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.