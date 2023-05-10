Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos withdraws from PEN America gala, citing writers strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Citing the current Hollywood writers strike, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos will not be attending next week’s PEN America Gala in Manhattan, when he was to accept a Business Visionary Award. PEN America will not be presenting the award this year, saying the honor is premised upon the recipient accepting in person. The Gala, to be held May 18 at the American Museum of Natural History, is one of the year’s literary highlights and will feature the presentation of several awards, including one to “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels. SNL has been off the air since the strike began May 2.

