NYC Mayor Adams calls fatal subway chokehold ‘tragedy that never should have happened’

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the death of Jordan Neely at the hands of a fellow subway rider was “a tragedy that never should have happened.” Adams pledged Wednesday to do more to help people like Neely who are experiencing mental health crises. Neely died on May 1 when U.S. Marine veteran Daniel Penny put him in a chokehold aboard a subway train in Manhattan. Penny said through his lawyers last week that he was only protecting himself after Neely threatened him and other passengers. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office is investigating the fatal encounter.

