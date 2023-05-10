‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities in Detroit say a man fatally shot another customer inside a gas station and wounded two more in a dispute over a small purchase. The shooting occurred last weekend when the clerk locked the door. Samuel McCray was charged with murder and attempted murder Wednesday. The prosecutor’s office says McCray tried to leave the gas station with items worth less than $4 after an electronic purchase was rejected. That’s when the clerk locked the door, and the shooting followed. A witness, David Langston, says he pleaded with the gunman to keep other customers out of it, but he was wounded. A friend, Gregory Kelly, was killed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.